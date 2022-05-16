© 2022 WFAE
The Carolina Hurricanes are headed to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published May 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes are headed to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes are headed to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. After a chaotic last 20 seconds of the game Saturday, the Hurricanes narrowly beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 7.

Now the ’Canes move to round 2 and face the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

“Well, New York beat Pittsburgh in home Game 7 and came back from three games to one to win the series, which is pretty impressive, but I think Carolina is an entirely different beast,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “Carolina beat New York 3-1 in the regular season. And the one game New York did win, they got a 44-save performance by a goalie who is not their starter. Their starting goalie has not been good against Carolina. I think the Hurricanes win this one in six (games).”

In other news, Davidson College’s commencement Sunday featured a surprise graduate: NBA star Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors guard grew up in Charlotte and played for Davidson before going pro. He finished up his coursework this spring.

“Thirteen years after he got into the NBA draft, he got his degree in sociology,” Wertz said. “... And now Davidson can retire his jersey because, as we’ve discussed before, they have a policy where they will not retire your jersey until you graduate.”

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.

