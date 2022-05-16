The Carolina Hurricanes are headed to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. After a chaotic last 20 seconds of the game Saturday, the Hurricanes narrowly beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 7 .

Now the ’Canes move to round 2 and face the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

“Well, New York beat Pittsburgh in home Game 7 and came back from three games to one to win the series, which is pretty impressive, but I think Carolina is an entirely different beast,” The Charlotte Observer ’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “Carolina beat New York 3-1 in the regular season. And the one game New York did win, they got a 44-save performance by a goalie who is not their starter. Their starting goalie has not been good against Carolina. I think the Hurricanes win this one in six (games).”

13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad.



Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College.



Congrats to the Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/R3giuMtPDx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2022

In other news, Davidson College’s commencement Sunday featured a surprise graduate: NBA star Steph Curry . The Golden State Warriors guard grew up in Charlotte and played for Davidson before going pro. He finished up his coursework this spring.

“Thirteen years after he got into the NBA draft, he got his degree in sociology,” Wertz said. “... And now Davidson can retire his jersey because, as we’ve discussed before, they have a policy where they will not retire your jersey until you graduate.”

Dream Come True!! Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done! Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through. Official @davidsoncollege alum 🙌🏽 Momma we made it! #greatdaytobeawildcat pic.twitter.com/vRRo77Mkx5 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) May 15, 2022

