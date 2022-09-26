© 2022 WFAE
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published September 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games.

That's even though the school has a recently renovated football stadium. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk about sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

"Yeah, it's tough. You know, they haven't had a home game in two years. You know, they built a new school, which a lot of people had wanted. And construction on a new building meant they couldn't have home games last year," Wertz Jr. said. "And this year, the parking lot hasn't been finished. And to build a parking lot, they have to tear down an existing school because it's all still on the same campus; there's a new building and an old building. So they have to demolish the old building and that's not going to be finished until August of 2023. CMS says they're on schedule. I just hope they get it done before West Charlotte starts playing again because then you have a third year where games could be disrupted."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • The Panthers finally broke their nine-game losing streak by triumphing 22-14 over the New Orleans Saints. That's thanks to great performances from the defense and special teams, like this one:
  • The Atlantic Coast Conference stunned no one when they announced last week that they would be moving to Charlotte.
  • New rules from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are requiring students younger than high school to be accompanied by an adult guardian at sporting events.
Gwendolyn Glenn
