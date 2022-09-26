Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season

West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games.

That's even though the school has a recently renovated football stadium. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk about sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

"Yeah, it's tough. You know, they haven't had a home game in two years. You know, they built a new school, which a lot of people had wanted. And construction on a new building meant they couldn't have home games last year," Wertz Jr. said. "And this year, the parking lot hasn't been finished. And to build a parking lot, they have to tear down an existing school because it's all still on the same campus; there's a new building and an old building. So they have to demolish the old building and that's not going to be finished until August of 2023. CMS says they're on schedule. I just hope they get it done before West Charlotte starts playing again because then you have a third year where games could be disrupted."

