Sports

Carolina Panthers hire Frank Reich as new head coach

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST





The Carolina Panthers have their new leader, the team said Thursday: They've hired Frank Reich as head coach.

The Freeport, New York native has been coaching in the NFL since 2006, and most recently spent five years as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. His record over that time is 40-33-1.

He replaces interim head coach Steve Wilks, who stepped in last season after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired.

Reich has history in Charlotte. He was the quarterback for the Panthers at the start of their inaugural season in 1995, and wore No. 14, as the franchise’s first starting quarterback. He had previously played for the Buffalo Bills from 1985-1994, largely as quarterback Jim Kelly's backup.

Reich threw the franchise's first touchdown pass at the 1995 season opener in Atlanta. He appeared in three games for the Panthers that season before being replaced by Kerry Collins.



Frank Reich in a 1995 Carolina Panthers game playing against the Buffalo Bills.

Reich, 61, went on to coach in Indianapolis and Philadelphia, where he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in 2017 as offensive coordinator.

Before he returned to the NFL as a coach, Reich attended the Reformed Theological Seminary in Charlotte, and then served as its president from 2003-06. He became the pastor of Cornerstone Presbyterian, which is now called Ballantyne Presbyterian, until 2007.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.