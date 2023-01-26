Carolina Panthers hire Frank Reich as new head coach

The Carolina Panthers have their new leader, the team said Thursday: They've hired Frank Reich as head coach.

The Freeport, New York native has been coaching in the NFL since 2006, and most recently spent five years as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. His record over that time is 40-33-1.

He replaces interim head coach Steve Wilks, who stepped in last season after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired.

#Panthers agree to terms with Frank Reich to become new head coach pic.twitter.com/spUljJKdBz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 26, 2023

Reich has history in Charlotte. He was the quarterback for the Panthers at the start of their inaugural season in 1995, and wore No. 14, as the franchise’s first starting quarterback. He had previously played for the Buffalo Bills from 1985-1994, largely as quarterback Jim Kelly's backup.

Reich threw the franchise's first touchdown pass at the 1995 season opener in Atlanta. He appeared in three games for the Panthers that season before being replaced by Kerry Collins.

Reich, 61, went on to coach in Indianapolis and Philadelphia, where he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in 2017 as offensive coordinator.

Before he returned to the NFL as a coach, Reich attended the Reformed Theological Seminary in Charlotte, and then served as its president from 2003-06. He became the pastor of Cornerstone Presbyterian, which is now called Ballantyne Presbyterian, until 2007.