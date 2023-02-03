Charlotte’s new indoor lacrosse team stops play after three weeks

Charlotte’s newest sports team saw its season come to an abrupt halt this week. The Charlotte Bootleggers indoor lacrosse team will have to wait until 2024 to be back on the turf.

The Professional Box Lacrosse Association was announced in June 2022 as a new indoor lacrosse league, one of several in the U.S. The league owned and operated all nine teams, including the Charlotte Bootleggers.

As fast-paced as the game of lacrosse is, the league’s inaugural season came to a halt just as quickly. The Bootleggers played in Bojangles Coliseum. They began their season in early January and completed three games. On Monday, Jan. 30., it was announced the league would postpone its remaining games for the year.

The Bootleggers’ sole win came against the Salem Mayhem 19-17, and their final game was a loss against the Hampton Hammerheads.

Charlotte has had a taste of professional lacrosse before, but that also didn’t last. The Charlotte Hounds played in the Major League Lacrosse league from 2012 to 2019. The team hosted games at American Legion Memorial stadium.

When leagues fold, it's normally for monetary reasons. League CEO Brad Bryant, who’s based in Kansas City, told WFAE there were two major factors to the stoppage.

“The two things that come to mind are the player experience and the fan experience,” he said.

“[They] Weren't there in all markets as they should be for good sports, family, entertainment. They were good in some places and in other places, but I have to look at it across the entire league and what can be fixed and put into place between now and the end of the season.”

Despite the early end, Bryant is hopeful this won’t be the end of the road for the new lacrosse league. Bryant and league officials are already planning for an overhaul to the experience in 2024.

“Turf issues that have to be fixed. Logistics, player, transportation, player, hotel, etc.

“Everything that goes behind that side of the player side, safe, fun experience, you know, button seats to watch them and applaud them on there and a better gameday experience for them as well,” said Bryant.

There’s no date yet for when the league might return.