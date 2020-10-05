-
Atrium and Novant Health systems are working with Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte to set up a field hospital for coronavirus patients in “a…
-
Charlotte’s Bojangles’ Coliseum has been awarded the Big South Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships from 2021-23, the conference announced…
-
More big change is in the works for Charlotte’s South End. Two companies announced last week they’re building a 23-story office tower. Lowe’s is also…
-
Not too long ago, Tiffany Ghent's tooth began to hurt. It was one in the back at the top, and it kept getting infected and causing her face to swell. She…
-
The ground has been broken between Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium for construction of a new building that will connect the two entertainment…
-
The season is over for Charlotte's startup indoor football team, the Carolina Energy. On Saturday, they lost a playoff game to the league-leading Richmond…
-
Charlotte now has another professional football team - but it's unlike anything you'd see in the NFL. The Carolina Energy will begin play next month…
-
The first phase of the Bojangles’ Coliseum’s facelift will be completed in time for the Charlotte Checkers’ November 7 opening game. The cost of the…
-
Monday night the Charlotte City Council voted to spend $975,000 to buy new seats for Bojangles Coliseum.Late last year, the City Council approved a plan…
-
This week, while problems with two of Charlotte’s major economic development deals held the spotlight, the City Council also considered entering a third.…