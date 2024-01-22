Panthers hire Dan Morgan as GM and president of football operations

The Carolina Panthers have made an in-house hire in the front office after parting ways with former General Manager Scott Fitterer. The Panthers promoted Dan Morgan, who was hired as the team’s assistant general manager in 2021.

We have hired Dan Morgan as our President of Football Operations / General Manager.https://t.co/VYsUnAL2sG — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 22, 2024

Before beginning his executive career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, Morgan was drafted by the Panthers with the 11th pick in the 2001 NFL draft.

Morgan was a key member of the Panthers 2003 team, in which the Panthers earned the franchise’s first NFC Championship and first trip to the Super Bowl. Despite the Panthers' loss to the New England Patriots, Morgan broke the record for the most tackles in the Super Bowl with 18 tackles. It’s still a record today.

The former University of Miami linebacker played with the Panthers until 2007.

Morgan retired from the NFL in 2009 after suffering from a torn Achilles tendon during his final season.

Following his career on the field, Morgan joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 as a scouting intern. He became the team’s director of player personnel before a stint with the Buffalo Bills from 2018-20.

The Panthers hired Morgan in the spring of 2021.

Morgan is the Panthers' seventh general manager in the team's history.