Report: Carolina Panthers hire Dave Canales as their new head coach

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to hire Dave Canales as their new head coach, according to ESPN.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator will replace interim coach Chris Tabor.

Panthers are hiring Buccaneers’ offensive Dave Canales as their new head coach, per sources. Panthers have offered the job and Canales is taking it. “It will get done,” per source. pic.twitter.com/yddN1uEKyd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

The Harbor City, California, native played college football at Azusa Pacific University, but did not play at the professional level. Following college, he became an offensive coordinator at his alma mater high school Carson High School in Carson, California.

Canales went on to coach college football at El Camino College from 2006-08 as a special teams and tight ends coach.

Following a stint at El Camino, he was hired by Pete Carroll to join the University of Southern California in 2009.

When Carroll moved to the NFL in 2010 to coach the Seattle Seahawks, Canales joined him as the Seahawks’ wide receivers coach. Canales went on to work various roles with the team as a quarterbacks coach and a passing game coordinator until 2022.

Last year, Canales was brought on as the offensive coordinator for Tampa Bay under head coach Todd Bowles.

The Panthers are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history after posting a 2-15 record.

Head coach Frank Reich was fired during the season, and the team also fired general manager Scott Fitterer shortly after the season ended.

The Panthers are looking to end their playoff drought next season. Their last playoff appearance was in 2017.