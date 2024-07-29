© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC loses first tournament game

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 29, 2024 at 8:44 AM EDT

Charlotte FC had its three-match unbeaten streak snapped over the weekend as they opened Leagues Cup Play and fell 1-nil to major League Soccer foe Philadelphia. Charlotte coach Dean Smith was upset after the loss and spoke at a brief media session.

"I think that's possibly the worst game I've seen since I've come over to the USA. It was littered with errors from both teams. It was just a bad, bad game, not a great advert. We have to take responsibility for that. The pitch didn't help. I think they must have had a water shortage here or something. The pitch is, I think I've played on better car parks and that it was so much better when we played here last time, but it was a bad game," he said.

Charlotte has a quick turnaround before taking on Cruz Azul from Mexico on Wednesday to wrap up group stage play.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
