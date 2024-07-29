Charlotte FC loses first tournament game

Charlotte FC had its three-match unbeaten streak snapped over the weekend as they opened Leagues Cup Play and fell 1-nil to major League Soccer foe Philadelphia. Charlotte coach Dean Smith was upset after the loss and spoke at a brief media session.

"I think that's possibly the worst game I've seen since I've come over to the USA. It was littered with errors from both teams. It was just a bad, bad game, not a great advert. We have to take responsibility for that. The pitch didn't help. I think they must have had a water shortage here or something. The pitch is, I think I've played on better car parks and that it was so much better when we played here last time, but it was a bad game," he said.

Charlotte has a quick turnaround before taking on Cruz Azul from Mexico on Wednesday to wrap up group stage play.