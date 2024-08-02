Julius Peppers to be inducted to NFL Hall of Fame

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio. Former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme said on his podcast he’s eager to hear his notoriously quiet former teammate’s speech.

"I think he knows how special he was. Where I think early on in his career when I was a teammate, early on with him, I don't think Julius knew or he, not knew, he accepted that his voice went a long, his voice and his presence went a long way," Delhomme said.

Peppers made the NFL Pro Bowl nine times and is the Panthers’ all-time sack leader with 97.