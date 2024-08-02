© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Julius Peppers to be inducted to NFL Hall of Fame

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:07 AM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio. Former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme said on his podcast he’s eager to hear his notoriously quiet former teammate’s speech.

"I think he knows how special he was. Where I think early on in his career when I was a teammate, early on with him, I don't think Julius knew or he, not knew, he accepted that his voice went a long, his voice and his presence went a long way," Delhomme said.

Peppers made the NFL Pro Bowl nine times and is the Panthers’ all-time sack leader with 97.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
