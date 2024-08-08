Charlotte's own Anna Cockrell wins silver medal in 400-meter hurdles

Charlottean Anna Cockrell won a silver medal in the 400-meter hurdle at the Olympics in Paris on Thursday afternoon. She finished in 51.87, just behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, also on Team USA, who set a new world record and won the gold. This is Cockrell’s second Olympics, and her first time winning a medal.

Anna Cockrell is an Olympic silver medalist 🥹🇺🇸🥈



