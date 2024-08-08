© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte's own Anna Cockrell wins silver medal in 400-meter hurdles

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 8, 2024 at 4:06 PM EDT

Charlottean Anna Cockrell won a silver medal in the 400-meter hurdle at the Olympics in Paris on Thursday afternoon. She finished in 51.87, just behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, also on Team USA, who set a new world record and won the gold. This is Cockrell’s second Olympics, and her first time winning a medal.
Sports
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports