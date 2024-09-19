© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte FC staggers towards season end, trying to stay in the playoffs

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 19, 2024 at 8:20 AM EDT

Charlotte FC is staggering down the stretch of the Major League Soccer season, losing Wednesday night on the road 2-nil to Orlando City. Charlotte hasn’t won since mid-July and has five matches left in the regular season. Midfielder Brandt Bronico said the team has to get acclimated to its revamped roster… soon.

"Sometimes when you get new pieces, it takes a little bit to mesh, you know. Maybe at the beginning of the seasons when new guys come in, it's not as obvious because, you know, everybody's kind of getting their legs and feet under them, but now, you know, we're kind of in crunch time and we need to figure out, you know, who we are as a team again, very quickly if we wanna have a solid spot in playoffs," he said.

Charlotte hosts the last place team in the East, New England Saturday at 4 pm.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
