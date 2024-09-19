Charlotte FC staggers towards season end, trying to stay in the playoffs

Charlotte FC is staggering down the stretch of the Major League Soccer season, losing Wednesday night on the road 2-nil to Orlando City. Charlotte hasn’t won since mid-July and has five matches left in the regular season. Midfielder Brandt Bronico said the team has to get acclimated to its revamped roster… soon.

"Sometimes when you get new pieces, it takes a little bit to mesh, you know. Maybe at the beginning of the seasons when new guys come in, it's not as obvious because, you know, everybody's kind of getting their legs and feet under them, but now, you know, we're kind of in crunch time and we need to figure out, you know, who we are as a team again, very quickly if we wanna have a solid spot in playoffs," he said.

Charlotte hosts the last place team in the East, New England Saturday at 4 pm.