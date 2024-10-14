© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers drop game to division rival

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 14, 2024 at 7:44 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers lost for the fifth time in six games this season on Sunday, falling 38-20 to the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes, but two interceptions in the fourth quarter – one when the Panthers had a chance to tie the game.

"Tried to get the ball down the field and if I could go back and do it again, I would have checked it down and kept that drive going. That was a big drive for us and, especially with the momentum that we had at that point, you know, that one hurt us and set us back and it's on me. I gotta make better decisions in that moment," he said.

The Panthers visit the Washington Commanders Sunday.
