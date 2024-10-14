© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Larson wins Charlotte Motor Speedway race

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 14, 2024 at 7:39 AM EDT

Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval course on Sunday. It was the former champion’s second playoff win and makes him one of eight drivers to advance to the next round. The Concord-based Hendrick Motorsports driver said he especially likes winning at home.

"It’s just cool to win here at home, and get to, you know, have everybody there in victory lane celebrating from, you know, Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports and, you know, the crew members, their families and kids and all that. I think that's what, you know, makes winning here at Charlotte extra special, whether it be, you know, May or October," he said.

Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was disqualified when his car failed post-race technical inspection. That moved Joey Logano into the final spot in the round of 8. NASCAR visits Las Vegas Sunday.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
