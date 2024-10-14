Larson wins Charlotte Motor Speedway race

Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval course on Sunday. It was the former champion’s second playoff win and makes him one of eight drivers to advance to the next round. The Concord-based Hendrick Motorsports driver said he especially likes winning at home.

"It’s just cool to win here at home, and get to, you know, have everybody there in victory lane celebrating from, you know, Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports and, you know, the crew members, their families and kids and all that. I think that's what, you know, makes winning here at Charlotte extra special, whether it be, you know, May or October," he said.

Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was disqualified when his car failed post-race technical inspection. That moved Joey Logano into the final spot in the round of 8. NASCAR visits Las Vegas Sunday.