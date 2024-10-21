Charlotte FC heads to the playoffs with a win

Charlotte FC is headed for the Major League Soccer Playoffs after wrapping up the regular season Saturday with a 3-nil win over DC United. Over its last five matches, Charlotte has won four times and battled to a draw against Miami, the league’s top team. Coach Dean Smith said his team has momentum for the postseason

"You know, players are in form at the moment. They look like they're enjoying the football, you know, centering halves, heading balls out of their box. They're enjoying doing it, and it's a good place to be. But, you know, we need to carry that on now into the playoffs," he said.

Charlotte FC will take on Orlando City in the playoffs in a best-of-three series starting on the road Sunday, with a home game at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1.