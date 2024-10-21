© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC heads to the playoffs with a win

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 21, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT

Charlotte FC is headed for the Major League Soccer Playoffs after wrapping up the regular season Saturday with a 3-nil win over DC United. Over its last five matches, Charlotte has won four times and battled to a draw against Miami, the league’s top team. Coach Dean Smith said his team has momentum for the postseason

"You know, players are in form at the moment. They look like they're enjoying the football, you know, centering halves, heading balls out of their box. They're enjoying doing it, and it's a good place to be. But, you know, we need to carry that on now into the playoffs," he said.

Charlotte FC will take on Orlando City in the playoffs in a best-of-three series starting on the road Sunday, with a home game at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he's covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
