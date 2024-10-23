© 2024 WFAE

Bryce Young will start for Panthers again, after QB Andy Dalton injured in car accident

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 23, 2024 at 4:18 PM EDT
Quarterback Bryce Young in 2023's training camp
Carolina Panthers
/
Myicha Drakeford
Quarterback Bryce Young in 2023's training camp

The Carolina Panthers' quarterback seesaw continues, with second-year quarterback Bryce Young reclaiming the starting role when the Panthers take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Young was benched after two games following a disastrous start to his season.

Panthers coach Dave Canales made the announcement on Wednesday. It was a day after veteran Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and his family were involved in a car accident on Sardis Road. Following further evaluation, Dalton was diagnosed with a thumb sprain on his throwing hand.

After practice Wednesday, Canales said the team will continue to evaluate Dalton on a day-to-day basis. Canales described receiving the call about the accident.

"First of all, just concern, you know, just, you know, getting that information and knowing how scary that can be,” Canales said. “And it's not just, you know, the accident but it's also you got to imagine like this is right after school, you know, pick-up ... Just glad that there were people around, you know, they had some, some, people from school, some neighbors that were, that were around right away and, so they were able to get out of it safely.”

Canales also said the team reacted positively to news that Young will start against the Denver Broncos.

“The guys were supportive, you know, just of, of Bryce, you know, and they understand and see how hard he's been working and what a challenge this has been,” Canales said. “So again, they're, you know, they're all behind him.”

Sunday will mark Young's third start this season. So far this season he has thrown for 299 yards and tallied one rushing touchdown. The Panthers are 1-6 on the year.

