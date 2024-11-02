Charlotte FC wins first playoff game

Charlotte FC won its first Major League Soccer playoff game by taking down Orlando City 3-to-1 on penalties at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night. Goalkeeper Christian Kahlina sealed the deal on the final penalty kick from Charlotte with a save and Charlotte will keep their playoff run alive. During a press conference Friday night, head coach Dean Smith said the win took a total team effort.

"You know, we we've played well today. Whatever happens, we played well. penalty takers. Go and do your jobs. Clear your head," he said he told the team.

Charlotte will travel to Orlando for the series-deciding Game 3 next Saturday.