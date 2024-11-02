© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC wins first playoff game

By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 2, 2024

Charlotte FC won its first Major League Soccer playoff game by taking down Orlando City 3-to-1 on penalties at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night. Goalkeeper Christian Kahlina sealed the deal on the final penalty kick from Charlotte with a save and Charlotte will keep their playoff run alive. During a press conference Friday night, head coach Dean Smith said the win took a total team effort.

"You know, we we've played well today. Whatever happens, we played well. penalty takers. Go and do your jobs. Clear your head," he said he told the team.

Charlotte will travel to Orlando for the series-deciding Game 3 next Saturday.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
