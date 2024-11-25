© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers hold their own and improve, despite loss

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 25, 2024 at 11:21 AM EST

The Carolina Panthers took the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs to the last play of the game in uptown Charlotte on Sunday, before falling 30-27 on a field goal as time expired. That snapped a two-game winning streak for the Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young.

"Long way to go, a lot of things to clean up a lot of things to get better at but, you know, I think just all of us playing for each other, lean on each other and having that, that time to, to come together for our identity, you know, we're gonna keep continuing to work for that, "he said. Young led six scoring drives, and will be the starter this week.

The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming Sunday.
