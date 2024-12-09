Carolina Panthers drop another close game after crucial dropped pass

The Carolina Panthers lost another close game on Sunday, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-16. A late drop of a potential go-ahead touchdown by receiver Xavier Legette dashed the Panthers' hopes. But quarterback Bryce Young said after the game, he’s still behind his rookie receiver.

"I know he knows. I always believe in him. I always know he's gonna make the next one," he said. "I always, I'm gonna have faith in that ... again, I, I see how hard he works on the ... type of guy he is, you know, he's great for us. Great in the locker room, again, it's tough. We all, we all miss things."

The Panthers host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.