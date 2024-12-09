© 2024 WFAE

Carolina Panthers drop another close game after crucial dropped pass

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 9, 2024 at 6:45 AM EST

The Carolina Panthers lost another close game on Sunday, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-16. A late drop of a potential go-ahead touchdown by receiver Xavier Legette dashed the Panthers' hopes. But quarterback Bryce Young said after the game, he’s still behind his rookie receiver.

"I know he knows. I always believe in him. I always know he's gonna make the next one," he said. "I always, I'm gonna have faith in that ... again, I, I see how hard he works on the ... type of guy he is, you know, he's great for us. Great in the locker room, again, it's tough. We all, we all miss things."

The Panthers host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
