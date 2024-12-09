Carolina Panthers RB out for the season

The Carolina Panthers said rookie running back Jonathan Brooks re-tore his ACL against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and will have season ending surgery. Brooks spent most of this season recovering from a previous ACL tear he suffered in college. During a press conference today (MONDAY) head coach Dave Canales said it’s tough to see Brooks hurt again.

"You see a guy work so hard, you know, to, to work his way back onto the field, the excitement that comes with it, you know, my heart just goes with him and, and knowing that he knows the process, he knows, he knows the the road that he has to get back out there, you know, and, and the challenges that come with it," he said.

Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear was also injured and Canales said he is day-to-day. The Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.