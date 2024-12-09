© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers RB out for the season

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 9, 2024 at 3:23 PM EST

The Carolina Panthers said rookie running back Jonathan Brooks re-tore his ACL against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and will have season ending surgery. Brooks spent most of this season recovering from a previous ACL tear he suffered in college. During a press conference today (MONDAY) head coach Dave Canales said it’s tough to see Brooks hurt again.

"You see a guy work so hard, you know, to, to work his way back onto the field, the excitement that comes with it, you know, my heart just goes with him and, and knowing that he knows the process, he knows, he knows the the road that he has to get back out there, you know, and, and the challenges that come with it," he said.

Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear was also injured and Canales said he is day-to-day. The Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
