UNC-Chapel Hill to hire head coach: Bill Belichick

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is hiring 8-time Superbowl winning coach (6 as head coach 2 as coordinator) Bill Belichick to be its next football coach. He replaces the departing Mack Brown. The move is part of the changing landscape in college football in the era of Name, Image and Likeness money for players and Belichick hopes to make the program more competitive in preparing players for the NFL.

Belichick will reportedly get a five-year deal worth $50 million. His father was an assistant coach for the Tar Heels in the 1950s. North Carolina visits the Charlotte 49ers next season on Sept. 6.