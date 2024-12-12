© 2024 WFAE

UNC-Chapel Hill to hire head coach: Bill Belichick

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 12, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is hiring 8-time Superbowl winning coach (6 as head coach 2 as coordinator) Bill Belichick to be its next football coach. He replaces the departing Mack Brown. The move is part of the changing landscape in college football in the era of Name, Image and Likeness money for players and Belichick hopes to make the program more competitive in preparing players for the NFL.

Belichick will reportedly get a five-year deal worth $50 million. His father was an assistant coach for the Tar Heels in the 1950s. North Carolina visits the Charlotte 49ers next season on Sept. 6.
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
