Charlotte Hornets do something that's been unusual lately: Win

For the first time in a month, the Charlotte Hornets won a basketball game. They beat the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night 115-104, snapping a 10-game losing streak. LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 32 points and 10 rebounds and seven assists.

"Nobody likes losing, especially consecutively like that. Just L after L, so it was definitely a time to get a win. Now we just gonna try to use the energy and get another win and go from there," he said.

The Hornets start a five-game road trip on Thursday night in Los Angeles.