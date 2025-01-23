© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets' winning streak snaps

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 23, 2025 at 12:24 PM EST

The Charlotte Hornets ran into a buzz saw Wednesday night in Memphis as they tried for their first four-game winning streak of the season, falling 132-120 to the Grizzlies. Mark Williams continued his hot play with a career-high 38 points. Now, he’s eyeing an upcoming nine-game homestand to get the Hornets back on track.

"Protect home court, you know, it's always good to have a great, a long home stand like that and, you know, I think we just gotta take it one game at a time. I think we start with Portland and we just gotta go from there," he said.

They’ll be back at the Spectrum Center on Friday at 7 pm against the Trailblazers.

Woody Cain
