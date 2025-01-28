© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets lose game, Ball

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 28, 2025 at 11:39 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets lost Monday night to the Los Angeles Lakers 112-107 after falling behind by 23 points early. They also lost LaMelo Ball to another ankle injury in the second quarter. After the game, coach Charles Lee was asked about his status.

"I know that they're still obviously doing some evaluation. I think he shot the ball, was backpedaling to get back on defense and stepped on a foot and so we'll see what happens tomorrow as he comes in for treatment and stuff, but he did a great job of being in the locker room and being engaging as the guys came off the court," he said.

Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 26 points. The Hornets continue their home stand Wednesday night against the New Jersey Nets.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain