Charlotte Hornets lose game, Ball

The Charlotte Hornets lost Monday night to the Los Angeles Lakers 112-107 after falling behind by 23 points early. They also lost LaMelo Ball to another ankle injury in the second quarter. After the game, coach Charles Lee was asked about his status.

"I know that they're still obviously doing some evaluation. I think he shot the ball, was backpedaling to get back on defense and stepped on a foot and so we'll see what happens tomorrow as he comes in for treatment and stuff, but he did a great job of being in the locker room and being engaging as the guys came off the court," he said.

Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 26 points. The Hornets continue their home stand Wednesday night against the New Jersey Nets.