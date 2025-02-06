© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets trade center

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 6, 2025 at 8:08 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets are trading center Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, the right to swap first-round draft picks in 2030 and a 2031 first-round pick. Williams was averaging 16 points and almost 10 rebounds per game this year.

Last night, Charlotte lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 112-102, falling to 12-36 on the season. Just one team in the NBA has fewer wins. The Washington Wizards have 9 wins this year, three of those against the Hornets. Charlotte wraps up a nine-game homestand Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
Sports
Woody Cain
