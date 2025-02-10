Charlotte Hornets pile on losses, see trade rescinded by LA

The Charlotte Hornets have lost seven of their past eight games after falling Sunday to the Detroit Pistons 112-102. Seth Curry scored a career high 26 points, helping to cut a 24 point deficit to two.

"Showed a lot, honestly, I mean it's just Sunday game, Super Bowl Sunday early pretty much half the team is the street closed and got down early and we could have, we could have laid down, could've just took the day off, but that wasn't the mindset of the group as the unit we, we, we kept battling, want to go out there and play the right way and we did that for 48 minutes," he said.

Over the weekend the Los Angeles Lakers rescinded a trade sending center Mark Williams out west for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and a first round draft pick. Several reports say Williams failed a physical with the Lakers.

Charlotte next visits the Brooklyn Nets. There’s no word yet on when Williams will rejoin the team.