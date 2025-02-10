© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets pile on losses, see trade rescinded by LA

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 10, 2025 at 9:28 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets have lost seven of their past eight games after falling Sunday to the Detroit Pistons 112-102. Seth Curry scored a career high 26 points, helping to cut a 24 point deficit to two.

"Showed a lot, honestly, I mean it's just Sunday game, Super Bowl Sunday early pretty much half the team is the street closed and got down early and we could have, we could have laid down, could've just took the day off, but that wasn't the mindset of the group as the unit we, we, we kept battling, want to go out there and play the right way and we did that for 48 minutes," he said.

Over the weekend the Los Angeles Lakers rescinded a trade sending center Mark Williams out west for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and a first round draft pick. Several reports say Williams failed a physical with the Lakers.

Charlotte next visits the Brooklyn Nets. There’s no word yet on when Williams will rejoin the team.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain