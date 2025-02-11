WNBA, Charlotte Sting could be on their way back to Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets are working with a group that seeks to back a member of the original eight WNBA franchises—and return professional women’s basketball to Charlotte.

The WNBA is looking to expand the league over the next few years. They recently filed to revive the trademark rights for former franchises including the Charlotte Sting. The news piqued interest for WNBA fans of the late 90s, and the Charlotte Hornets now say they’re interested in resurrecting the team.

A spokesperson from Hornets Sports & Entertainment said they want to also bid to bring back the franchise, along with a group of investors. In a statement, the Hornets said "We are proud to back the Berman family and be a part of this larger group that is bidding to bring the WNBA back to Charlotte."

The Berman family is part of a group that invested in the Unrivaled women’s basketball league that launched this year. The Sting was part of the WNBA until the team folded in 2006.