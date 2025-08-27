© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers trade away star receiver

Published August 27, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT

The Carolina Panthers have traded veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Panthers are also sending a conditional 2026, 7th round pick and a 2027 fifth round pick. Carolina will receive a 2026, fifth round pick and a 2027 fourth round pick. Thielen spent the last two seasons with the Panthers and recorded 1,629 yards and tailed nine touchdowns.
Sports