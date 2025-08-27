© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school, church

WFAE | By WFAE
Published August 27, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT

News outlets report that a shooting has occurred at a Catholic church and school in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that a spokesperson for Children’s Minnesota said around 10 a.m. that five children were admitted “to the hospital for care.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on X that he's been briefed on the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School. He continued the post saying, "I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

For updates, follow Minnesota Public Radio's reporting here.

Tags
United States & World Mass ShootingsMinneapolis Catholic school shooting
WFAE
See stories by WFAE