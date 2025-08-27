Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school, church

News outlets report that a shooting has occurred at a Catholic church and school in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that a spokesperson for Children’s Minnesota said around 10 a.m. that five children were admitted “to the hospital for care.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on X that he's been briefed on the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School. He continued the post saying, "I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene.



I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2025

For updates, follow Minnesota Public Radio's reporting here.