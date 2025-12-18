Stein optimistic lawmakers will fully fund Medicaid in new year

Gov. Josh Stein said he is optimistic state lawmakers will act in the new year to fully fund Medicaid, after months of uncertainty surrounding a budget shortfall in the health care program.

Stein’s administration has requested about $300 million to address the gap. Republican leaders in the House and Senate have been at odds over whether to tie the funding to approval of a proposed children’s hospital project, contributing to delays.

While Stein recently reversed planned cuts to Medicaid, he warned that further delays could have serious consequences for health care providers. In an interview with WUNC, Stein said failing to act could put providers in an impossible position.

He said the consequences of not fully funding Medicaid are “so grave that I just don’t think they’re imaginable,” adding that telling providers they will not be paid for services already delivered “just doesn’t work.”

Lawmakers are scheduled to meet this week, but no votes on Medicaid funding are expected.