Plane crashes in Statesville; unclear if any survivors
Statesville Regional Airport confirmed that a plane crashed while landing Thursday morning. The FAA is en route to investigate the crash, which happened at around 10:15 a.m. There’s no word yet on where the plane was coming from or the status of any passengers and crew. Statesville Regional Airport handles mostly general aviation, or private planes. Photos and videos from the site show wreckage engulfed in flames beside the runway. This is a developing story.