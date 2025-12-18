© 2025 WFAE

Plane crashes in Statesville; unclear if any survivors

Published December 18, 2025 at 11:25 AM EST

Statesville Regional Airport confirmed that a plane crashed while landing Thursday morning. The FAA is en route to investigate the crash, which happened at around 10:15 a.m. There’s no word yet on where the plane was coming from or the status of any passengers and crew. Statesville Regional Airport handles mostly general aviation, or private planes. Photos and videos from the site show wreckage engulfed in flames beside the runway. This is a developing story.
