Health officials say person with measles traveled through RDU terminal

State and local health officials say a person infected with measles traveled through Terminal 2 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport last week.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Wake County, the individual lives in another state. Officials said there is no known ongoing health risk at RDU as of this week.

The disclosure comes as South Carolina continues to deal with a growing measles outbreak centered in Spartanburg County. During a briefing this week, South Carolina state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell urged residents to make sure they are vaccinated.

Bell said that among outbreak-related cases in South Carolina where vaccination status is known, 94% of those infected were unvaccinated. She said that statistic highlights how effective the measles vaccine is at preventing infection and limiting the spread of the virus.

Bell added that two doses of the measles vaccine generally provide lifetime immunity.

Health officials continue to stress that measles is highly contagious and can spread through coughing and sneezing, particularly in unvaccinated populations.