Carolina Panthers overcome disastrous start to beat Miami Dolphins

The Panthers came back from a disastrous start against the Miami Dolphins yesterday that left them down 17-0 at Bank of America Stadium. After a back-and forth final quarter, the Panthers defeated the Dolphins 27 to 24 and improved to two-and-three on the season. After the game, quarterback Bryce Young said he's focused on moving on and improving, not dwelling on the early mistakes that have dogged the team.

“We’re just always going to keep fighting. Always going to believe, always going to focus on the next play. Obviously didn’t start the way we wanted to, stuff for me to clean up," he said.

The Panthers are home again on Sunday playing the Dallas Cowboys.