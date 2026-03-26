Wes Miller introduced as new UNC Charlotte men’s basketball coach

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte introduced new men’s basketball head coach Wes Miller on Wednesday at Halton Arena. Miller spent the last five seasons leading the University of Cincinnati and previously recorded five consecutive 20‑win seasons at UNC Greensboro.

During his introductory press conference, Miller said he aims to build a sustainable, competitive program at Charlotte.

“I really believe we’ll find those results. I truly believe that,” Miller said. “But in a very direct way, it’s time to get UNC Charlotte basketball back in the NCAA Tournament, and we’ll be driven to do that daily.”

The 49ers have not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2005. Miller won a national title that same year as a player at UNC Chapel Hill.

In discussing how Charlotte will play under his leadership, Miller emphasized defense and toughness.

“We’re going to play a style of play that people want to support and get behind,” he said. “First things first, we’re not going to allow the other team to play the way that they practice every day. We’re going to have a defensive mentality on that end of the floor. We’re going to rebound the ball at the highest level, and that’ll be a non-negotiable for any player that wants to play for UNC Charlotte.”