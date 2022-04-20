-
The May 17 primary in North Carolina isn't just for Congress. Many local races are on the ballot, too. And in Charlotte, that includes City Council, thanks to a delay in census data from 2020. Mecklenburg County offices are on the ballot as well, including commissioners, the district attorney and the sheriff.
North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race will be one of the most closely watched political contests of 2022. The general election isn’t until November, but the May 17 primary will decide who makes it onto the final ballot. It will also help sort out U.S. House candidates with a new congressional map in place.
North Carolina will have a primary election on May 17, 2022. The results will decide which candidates are on the ballot in November for the general election. That includes North Carolina’s closely watched U.S. Senate race. Here’s what you need to know.