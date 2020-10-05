-
Going back to college after taking several years off can be difficult. Work demands, raising a family or finances can make it challenging. Many…
-
UNC Charlotte has suspended two more students as part of its investigation into hazing by the university's baseball team.The investigation began in mid…
-
UNC Charlotte's football team is gaining momentum but fans can't help but think something is missing. The school recently announced plans to build a…
-
While there were no helmets or pads, there was a lot of running.About 85 football players, all decked out in their squeaky clean t-shirts, shorts, and…