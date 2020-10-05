-
Carlenia Ivory, a longtime educator, organizer, and community advocate in Charlotte, was sworn in Tuesday as District 2 representative on Charlotte City…
-
Twelve candidates have applied to replace Charlotte City Council member Al Austin after he steps down next month. They include a mix of newcomers and…
-
City Councilman Al Austin will resign his seat on July 16, 2017, to take on a position with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He'll take up…
-
When it comes to House Bill 2, time can apparently heal some wounds. Three months ago, Charlotte City Council refused an overture from the General…