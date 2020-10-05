-
Republican State Senator Dan Bishop of Mecklenburg County said Tuesday that his colleague, GOP House member Andy Dulin, should step down after it was…
Republican N.C. House member Andy Dulin, who is in a tight reelection fight against Democrat Brandon Lofton, was arrested in Ohio in July for DUI,…
Mecklenburg County has six competitive races in the state legislature, with the Republican Party’s Super Majority in the General Assembly at stake.And…
Surely, you’ve heard the saying “Tilting at Windmills” – the idea that you keep heading into a battle you’re bound to lose. Well, you can’t blame…
(09/28/05) No upsets in Tuesday's Charlotte city council primaries. Incumbents Patsy Kinsey, Warren Turner, Susan Burgess and Andy Dulin were all winners…