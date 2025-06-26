Black Music Month

-
This has been a historic year for women in rap and hip-hop, all the way to the 2021 Grammy Awards when Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé broke records as the first pair of women to win in the best rap performance category. As NPR Music put it, “To know what tomorrow sounds like, one need only listen to the women in rap today.” And to know what the future of Charlotte hip-hop is, one need only turn to rhythmic lyricist ReeCee Raps.
-
Making it big, but still feeling small: Chart-topping Charlotte rapper Lute opens up about mental healthFor this 100th Amplifier episode, we talk to up-and-coming rapper Lute, who embodies “the Charlotte music dream." He was born and raised in the 704, recruited by rap legend J. Cole and signed to his Dreamville Records label, received a Grammy nomination and earned a Platinum plaque for his collaboration with DaBaby and Kendrick Lamar.
-
From 'Trash Guy' To 'Trap Soul Artist': Charlotte Native DEVN Is Breaking Generational Curses Through MusicCharlotte native DEVN has had a busy (musical) summer. The up-and-coming music producer not only appeared on a new hit with chart-topping North Carolina rapper Lute, he also debuted "St. Luke St.," an electrified hip-hop album named after his hometown street in West Charlotte.
-
In fall 2018, North Carolina native Greg Cox released his debut full-length album titled “E T C .,” which takes the needle of a record player and places it in the grooves of gospel, R&B and soul. The album title gives us a glimpse into the multi-hyphenate's world as a gospel singer, R&B producer husband, father and Charlotte community-builder.
-
Play That Funky Music: Groove 8 On Being Broken Up By Prince, Reunited By Quincy Jones And Calling Charlotte HomeCharlotte has a rich history of funk music. Back in 1965, the "Grandmaster of Funk" himself Mr. James Brown recorded his single “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” right here in the Queen City. As one of Charlotte’s longest-running jazz-funk collectives, Groove 8 has its own Charlotte soul story to share.
-
Some may recognize jazz as being the lifeblood of New Orleans, but what of Charlotte? President and CEO of JazzArts Charlotte Lonnie Davis shares what it takes to sustain (and evolve) "America's Classical Music" in the Queen City. Celebrate the joyful noise of Jazz Appreciation Month with this 2018 encore edition of Amplifier.
-
Grammy Award-winning Charlottean Anthony Hamilton shares new music and what we can all learn from being raised in the South and pivoting through the pandemic.
-
Charlotte-by-way-of-Jamaica songwriter Sanya N'Kanta shares his experience navigating race, religion and reggae music in America.
-
In a recent report, Charlotte ranked 111th out of 200 top cities for music fans. But if you ask Charlotte creative leader Tim Scott Jr., who’s been the artist-in-residence at Charlotte Center City Partners and toured the world with Grammy Award-winning North Carolina group The Foreign Exchange, you’ll hear how the Queen City deserves to sit higher up on the list of music cities. He talks about it in the latest Amplifier.
-
As NPR Music shared, “2020 was a year defined by the sounds of rage, resolve, mourning and solidarity.” That includes the sound of Grammy-nominated North Carolina trio The HamilTones (Tony Lelo, J. Vito and 2E), who released the incredibly profound record “1964” and shared joyful splendor through “A HamilTones Christmas.” After gracing the world’s stages (both physical and virtual), the acoustic R&B group sits down to share some harmonious memories and hopes for Charlotte in the new year.