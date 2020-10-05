-
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan sees a lot of optimism over the U.S. economy following the election of President Donald Trump. But at a Charlotte World…
-
Bank of America shareholders will vote Tuesday on whether chief executive Brian Moynihan should continue to also serve as the company’s chairman. The…
-
Two of the largest public pension funds in America are calling for Bank of America to strip Brian Moynihan of his joint title of Chairman and CEO.Last…
-
Shareholders re-elected Bank of America’s board of directors at today’s annual meeting despite intense opposition from two shareholder advisory firms. The…
-
The economy in Charlotte and North Carolina as a whole next year will be like a NASCAR race under a caution flag – it’ll move forward, but not too fast.…