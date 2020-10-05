-
Two men in very different situations were just a few blocks from each other Monday talking about the same organization – Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.…
-
The problems that resulted in the state taking over Charlotte-based Cardinal Innovations Healthcare can be boiled down to one word: Excessive.Excessive…
-
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare has a new board of directors. It includes a few who were on the previous board. State officials fired that board when it…
-
Claims of a vindictive board of directors, more loyal to a CEO than the company they watch over.A CEO who's salary far exceeds his peers.Throw in…
-
Hoarding $70 million in Medicaid money that should be spent on patients while spending lavishly on CEO pay and luxury board retreats. These are just some…
-
As of today, the Mecklenburg County government no longer oversees mental health, substance abuse, or disability services for the county. MeckLINK—the…
-
Mecklenburg County commissioners voted 7-2 last night to work out an agreement to turn oversight of mental health, substance abuse, and disability care to…