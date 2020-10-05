-
The Charlotte Hornets staged a storybook comeback Wednesday night. The city’s NBA team opened its season with a name, logo and color scheme that are…
-
Charlotte Hornets center Al Jefferson on Wednesday became the fifth player in Charlotte's NBA history to make an All-NBA team. That stat is an example…
-
After 12 years away, the Hornets name has officially returned to Charlotte. The city's NBA team finalized its name-change from the Bobcats to the Hornets…
-
The Charlotte Bobcats were swept out of the playoffs this week, but Coach Steve Clifford says the team achieved something this season it hasn’t had for a…
-
The playoffs begin Sunday afternoon in Miami for the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats. It’s only the second time in the team’s history they’ve made it to the…
-
The Charlotte Bobcats wrapped up their regular season on Wednesday, and on Sunday they head to Miami to take on the Heat in the playoffs. The Bobcats have…
-
The Charlotte Bobcats are in the NBA playoffs for only the second time in their 10-year history. It took an overtime victory in Cleveland last night. Al…
-
Great news for Charlotte basketball fans, but not necessarily for Charlotte taxpayers: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he’d love for the city to host an…
-
After 12 years away, one of Charlotte's most beloved brands is coming home. Next season, Charlotte's NBA team will once again take the court as the…
-
The Charlotte Bobcats have unveiled a new logo for their planned renaming as the Charlotte Hornets next year. It’s teal and purple, with lots of sharp…