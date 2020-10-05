Charlotte Streetcar

-
Charlotte Area Transit System says the $150 million Lynx Gold Line streetcar project remains behind schedule, but service could start in January. CATS…
-
The Charlotte Area Transit System said Monday that the Republican National Convention in August 2020 at the Spectrum Center will require all streetcar…
-
It was only around 70 years ago that Charlotte had a booming trolley system, with dozens of orange-colored streetcars running up and down the middle of…
-
It was only around 70 years ago that Charlotte had a booming trolley system, with dozens of orange-colored streetcars running up and down the middle of…
-
Charlotte’s two mayoral candidates see expanding public transit as a way to increase economic mobility in the city. Republican Kenny Smith and Democrat…
-
Charlotte City Council will vote on big-ticket items Monday for the next phase of the streetcar, also known as the Gold Line. The price tag has lowered…
-
Charlotte City Council members approved new body armor and more community training for CMPD last night. They also got updates on the streetcar, the…
-
New gates at the Charlotte airport, gear for CMPD and streetcars for the Gold Line are on the agenda at Monday's city council meeting. The council will…
-
Charlotte city staff have rejected the only two bids to expand the Gold Line, commonly called the streetcar. The plan now is to negotiate.Charlotte…
-
A conference hall at Queens University was filled Thursday night with spectators. They gathered to hear the top six candidates for Charlotte’s next mayor…