-
The CIAA basketball tournament, one of Charlotte's biggest tourism events, will leave the city in two years, according to a report from the website HBCU…
-
A 1,000-room hotel could be built uptown, if the city council agrees to use tax dollars to help subsidize it. That pitch was made to city council members…
-
It’s not often a picture of a bar receipt goes viral. But then again it’s not often a hotel bar adds an automatic surcharge that’s being called by some a…
-
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), an athletic conference of historically black colleges and universities, just wrapped up its ninth…
-
The Sea Life Charlotte-Concord Aquarium in the Concord Mills Mall is now open to the public. A couple hundred people gathered for the opening ceremonies…
-
State lawmakers have rebuffed Charlotte officials who hoped to double the local restaurant tax in order to renovate Bank of America Stadium. Instead, the…
-
An outside study released Monday says the Democratic National Convention pumped $163 million into the Charlotte-area economy – making it the largest…
-
Original estimates placed the economic impact of the DNC in Charlotte between $150 million and $200 million. We'll know today if it came close. WFAE's…
-
Since the NASCAR Hall of Fame opened in 2010 it has fallen far short of attendance projections and had annual deficits of more than a million dollars. But…
-
Mecklenburg prosecutors are appealing a judge’s decision to throw out the drunken driving charge against Tim Newman, the former chief executive of the…