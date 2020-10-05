-
A man accused of bringing a knife into a west Charlotte charter school was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday morning.Media outlets report CMPD…
The next mayor of Charlotte will get an annual salary of $23,000, an expense account worth up to $14,800 and an office atop the Government Center with…
A field of eight mayoral candidates is now down to two. Jennifer Roberts beat Democratic incumbent Dan Clodfelter by nearly 10 percent. She faces…
Next Tuesday, a runoff election will decide if Dan Clodfelter or Jennifer Roberts will be the Democrat’s nominee for mayor of Charlotte. On Wednesday…
A conference hall at Queens University was filled Thursday night with spectators. They gathered to hear the top six candidates for Charlotte’s next mayor…
Early voting begins Thursday in Charlotte’s mayoral primary and a new poll shows there are clear front-runners for the two major parties. With voting set…
Charlotte’s most recently elected mayors have had quite the trajectory—to the governor’s mansion, U.S. Cabinet, and federal prison. In total, the city has…
Wednesday, the North Carolina Senate tentative approved its $21.5 billion state budget. The final vote will take place Thursday.The budget vote was…
Local leaders are still hoping North Carolina lawmakers will find a way to replace money lost from the elimination of the business license tax. Governor…
The City of Charlotte will need to come up with more money for transit projects, Mayor Dan Clodfelter announced during his State of the City speech…