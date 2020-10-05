-
RALEIGH -- The federal, North Carolina and Virginia governments want a judge to declare the country's largest electricity company liable for environmental…
Duke Energy on Thursday announced more than $1.2 million in new grants to support environmental and wildlife programs in the Carolinas and Virginia. The…
Duke Energy and state environmental regulators have settled a dispute over the size of a state fine over a coal ash spill near Duke's Dan River plant in…
EDEN - Duke Energy has begun removing coal ash from a half dozen old coal-fired power plants across the Carolinas. One of those was the Dan River plant in…
Duke Energy announced it has finished actively cleaning coal ash from the Dan River, a little less than six months after a massive spill turned the water…
Duke Energy reported a nearly $100 million loss in the first quarter of this year—and its stock went up.The loss comes from Duke selling its Midwest…
The failure of a Duke Energy coal ash pond two months ago not only spilled at least 30,000 tons of the waste into the Dan River, it spurred new scrutiny…
Duke Energy is denying accusations by regulators that it allows contaminated storm water to run unauthorized from its coal plants. It’s the first major…
While a broken pipe was spilling at least 30,000 tons of coal ash into the Dan River, Duke crews were pumping coal ash wastewater into another river—the…
A North Carolina judge has ruled that state environmental regulators must immediately stop groundwater contamination from coal ash ponds at all 14 of Duke…