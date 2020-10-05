-
Honeywell International will get state incentives of up to $42.5 million over 12 years in exchange for moving its headquarters from New Jersey to…
Updated 11:20pmCorning Optical Communications has picked a site off I-485 in northwest Charlotte for its new $38 million headquarters, a spokesman said…
Corning Optical Communications plans to move its headquarters from Hickory to a new $38.7 million office building Charlotte in 2018. A spokeswoman said…
Governor Pat McCrory stopped in Charlotte Wednesday—ostensibly to announce a financial company will bring new, high-paying jobs to the city. But the…
Three film productions will split North Carolina’s film and entertainment grant money for the first half of 2015. This is the first year for the state’s…
Governor Pat McCrory has made replenishing the state’s economic incentives fund one of his top, immediate priorities. This week Republican leaders in the…
A bill containing tax breaks to lure businesses to North Carolina passed its first vote in the state House of Representatives, although it divided both…
Chiquita has notified state officials the company will close its Charlotte headquarters slightly earlier than expected, with layoffs to begin in two…
The company behind Bubble Wrap is popping in nearly 1,300 jobs in Charlotte. Sealed Air Corporation announced Wednesday it's moving its headquarters here…
South Carolina scored some notable victories this week in the competition for new jobs in the Charlotte region. Three companies announced plans to bring a…