-
You may think of stock photos as cheesy. You know, the staged pose, the fake backgrounds. But Charlottean Jenifer Daniels is trying to change that. Her…
-
A city immigration task force held the first of a series of listening sessions Thursday. The task force will make recommendations to the city council next…
-
Charlotte TalksSchool is out for summer and teenagers across the country are on the hunt for summer jobs. However, some Charlotte teens have skipped the job application…
-
Charlotte TalksOwning a business is an ambitious venture for anyone. But as a female business owner, there are particular challenges that one might face. In the late…
-
Charlotte TalksIn all the gloom and doom that surround talk of our global economy these days, our guest today, economist Philip Auerswald, sees a ray of hope. That hope…
-
Last Wednesday was D-Day - Demonstration Day - for five tech entrepreneurs in Charlotte. They showed off their products to potential investors who…