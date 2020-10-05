-
Editor’s note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order on Sept. 1 banning evictions of people who lost work as a result of the…
North Carolina tenant advocates are welcoming a surprise federal order announced Tuesday that halts all eviction proceedings nationwide until the end of…
People living in some federally financed housing will have until the end of the year to catch up on any payments they missed during the…
Thousands of North Carolina residents are in danger of losing their homes as courts begin issuing eviction orders again this month. The threat is…
Finding Home: Evictions Resume In Mecklenburg, But Money And Mediation Help Keep Some In Their HomesHere's a recipe for an avalanche of evictions: The state's moratorium on evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic is over. Eviction courts have reopened.…
A Spanish-language eviction hotline is now up and running to help immigrants navigate the state’s legal system.The advocacy group Siembra NC has teamed up…
When the Mecklenburg County courthouse expands operations on Monday, there won't be an immediate wave of new eviction orders for tenants behind on the…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a Charlotte Days Inn on Thursday to remove people who refused to leave after the hotel was declared unsafe…
Updated 5:13 p.m.Charlotte Fire Department officials evacuated a Charlotte Days Inn on Monday night after determining that the alarm system wasn't…
A Superior Court judge says some people living at a Charlotte Days Inn that tried to close last month can stay for now. But he says the owners have the…