The social network announced new measures to prevent misinformation, threats and confusion surrounding the election, but said it would let Donald Trump Jr's call for an 'army of poll watchers' stand.
Mark Zuckerberg says the company will consider labeling some posts that break its rules, as Twitter has done with the president's inflammatory and false tweets.
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is banning all political advertising from its service, saying social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage in…
The aid group Mercy Corps believes that the new Libra currency could help funnel aid to the poor. But critics wonder why the charity has teamed up with a controversial company.
Public faith in Facebook has been rocky in 2018, amid scandals involving data breaches and the spread of misinformation. Despite a rocky year, some in…
Facebook says a vulnerability allowed attackers to gain full access to some users' accounts; it's not yet clear whether any accounts were actually misused. The company says the problem has been fixed.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office has determined that more than 2.5 million state residents were affected by Facebook’s privacy…
COMMENTARY:Urban spaces are often designed to be subtly hostile to certain uses. Think about, for example, the seat partitions on bus terminal benches…
The Facebook CEO was grilled by members of the House of Representatives on Russian disinformation campaigns, third-party access to user data, abuses of Facebook's platform and other topics.
The CEO of Facebook testified before Congress for the first time on Tuesday. He apologized for allowing Facebook tools to be used to do harm — and vowed to take more responsibility over user content.