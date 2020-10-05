Gaston County Schools

-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County schools have approved back-to-school plans for elementary students that look a lot like what Gaston County has been doing since August. A visit to W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gastonia offers a look at how social distancing, COVID-19 screening and wearing masks all day plays out with young children.
-
Plans to move a Confederate monument away from the Gaston County Courthouse might come to a halt this week after the group that was going to take the…
-
North Carolina’s first day of school was marked by celebration, frustration and anxiety about COVID-19. For the first time since mid-March, school buses…
-
A group called "Retire the Red Raider" is lobbying the Gaston County school board to change the mascot for Belmont's South Point High School.The raider in…
-
If you’d told Jonathan Bryant a few months ago that Lincoln Charter School would pay $10,000 for a graduation venue and ask families to drive an hour to…
-
Average SAT scores for the Charlotte region's class of 2019 ranged from 1240 at Providence High, a large public school in southeast Charlotte, to 861 at…
-
Just over 200 of North Carolina's 2,500 public schools earned A's from the state this year, and about half as many received an F.The state's school…
-
A 17-year old student at Forestview High School in Gastonia was charged with making a false report of mass violence after they say he threatened to shoot…